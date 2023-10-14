RU RU NG NG
Greece vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Greece vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Oliver White
Greece vs Netherlands prediction
Greece Greece
European Championship 16 oct 2023, 14:45 Greece - Netherlands
-
- : -
International, Athens, OPAP Arena
Netherlands Netherlands
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Netherlands
Odds: 1.91

The national teams of Greece and Netherlands will compete with each other as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battle will take place at OPAP Arena in Athens on Monday, October 16, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Greece


The winners of the European Championship 2004 have shown unstable performance in recent years. They failed to qualify for the finals of two previous tournaments.

This year they have a real chance to return to the Euro and try to create another big sensation.

Being in the group with France, the Greeks immediately realized that they would not struggle for the 1st place. However, the 2nd position can be reached only in a hard battle against the national team of the Netherlands, which has not been able to find its game yet.

Netherlands


The following confrontation is a key one for the Dutch national team. If it doesn’t get the points in the match against the Greeks, its position in the standings could become critical.

The national team, to be honest, did not shine in previous games. Currently, Ronald Koeman’s wards are three points behind Greece, but it is reasonable to mention that they have played one match less.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• The Greeks have been unbeaten at the home arena for 7 matches in a row.
• The Dutch, if we take into account 10 previous matches, have lost only 1 away confrontation.
• The opponents have played 9 head-to-head matches. A noticeable advantage is on the side of the guests.

Prediction


The guests look like the real favourites of the following battle and will definitely come to win. Bookmakers offer pretty good odds for the triumph of the Dutch team. This is actually my bet.

