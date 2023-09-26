Genoa vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023

Prediction on game Win Roma Odds: 2.15 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Genoa will host Roma in the 6th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will take place in Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on September 28. The referee, Daniele Orsato, will start the game at 20:45 CET.

Genoa



According to the results of the last but one season, the team was relegated to the Serie B, where, being under the rule of the outstanding Italian football player, Alberto Gilardino, it immediately got a ticket back.

Speaking about the current draw, Genoa is playing very successfully against top teams (Roma can be the next victim). Gilardino’s wards beat Lazio and achieved the draw in the struggle with Napoli, which is defending the champion title. Nowadays, the club occupies the 16th place in the table and the striker of Italy, Mateo Retegui, stands out among its players.

Roma



Being under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, “the Wolves” cannot aim at the Scudetto yet. Still, they made some noise in Europe. Roma won the Conference League in the last but one year and reached the Europa League final, where it lost to Spanish Sevilla, in the previous one. By the way, “the Romans” fought almost until the last to get into the top 4 of the Serie A.

Roma’s results look less successful at the start of the new campaign. Only 1 victory in the opening 5 rounds (that was the confrontation against Empoli with a 7-0 score) and only 1 match was finished without conceding goals (in the higher mentioned game against Empoli). Still, Mourinho’s wards scored in all, without any exception, battles.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Genoa certainly scored in 11 previous matches at the home arena.

Roma’s scoring streak in all tournaments also includes 11 matches. “The Romans” won an away match of the Serie A back in April, in the 29th round of the previous championship (in the struggle with Torino).

As for the head-to-head matches, “the Wolves” have a huge advantage and Genoa defeated Roma back in 2014. The Genoese club did not score goals in the confrontations with Roma in 4 previous matches of the inner tournaments.

Prediction



Bookmakers give good odds for Roma to win. I think the team from the capital of Italy can handle a championship newcomer on the away field.

