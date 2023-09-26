RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Genoa vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023

Genoa vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Genoa vs Roma prediction
Genoa Genoa
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Genoa - Roma
-
- : -
Italy, Genoa, Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Roma Roma
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Roma
Odds: 2.15

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Genoa will host Roma in the 6th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will take place in Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on September 28. The referee, Daniele Orsato, will start the game at 20:45 CET.

Genoa


According to the results of the last but one season, the team was relegated to the Serie B, where, being under the rule of the outstanding Italian football player, Alberto Gilardino, it immediately got a ticket back.

Speaking about the current draw, Genoa is playing very successfully against top teams (Roma can be the next victim). Gilardino’s wards beat Lazio and achieved the draw in the struggle with Napoli, which is defending the champion title. Nowadays, the club occupies the 16th place in the table and the striker of Italy, Mateo Retegui, stands out among its players.

Roma


Being under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, “the Wolves” cannot aim at the Scudetto yet. Still, they made some noise in Europe. Roma won the Conference League in the last but one year and reached the Europa League final, where it lost to Spanish Sevilla, in the previous one. By the way, “the Romans” fought almost until the last to get into the top 4 of the Serie A.

Roma’s results look less successful at the start of the new campaign. Only 1 victory in the opening 5 rounds (that was the confrontation against Empoli with a 7-0 score) and only 1 match was finished without conceding goals (in the higher mentioned game against Empoli). Still, Mourinho’s wards scored in all, without any exception, battles.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Genoa certainly scored in 11 previous matches at the home arena.

Roma’s scoring streak in all tournaments also includes 11 matches. “The Romans” won an away match of the Serie A back in April, in the 29th round of the previous championship (in the struggle with Torino).

As for the head-to-head matches, “the Wolves” have a huge advantage and Genoa defeated Roma back in 2014. The Genoese club did not score goals in the confrontations with Roma in 4 previous matches of the inner tournaments.

Prediction


Bookmakers give good odds for Roma to win. I think the team from the capital of Italy can handle a championship newcomer on the away field.

Prediction on game Win Roma
Odds: 2.15

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Granada vs Betis prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 13:00 Granada vs Betis September prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Granada Odds: 1.7 Real Betis Recommended MelBet
Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 13:00 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.76 Deportivo Alaves Bet now MelBet
Osasuna vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Osasuna Odds: 1.6 Atletico Madrid Bet now MelBet
Boca Juniors - Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Boca Juniors Odds: 1.98 Palmeiras Recommended MelBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Bundesliga Germany 29 sep 2023, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Hoffenheim Odds: 1.63 Borussia Dortmund Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:06 Barcelona officially accused of bribing Negreira Football news Today, 05:48 Ronaldo breaks another record in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:37 Real Madrid will extend the contract with one of the team's most important players Football news Today, 04:29 Ancelotti admitted why Real Madrid leaders missed the last match Football news Today, 04:18 The Liverpool legend told what Mudryk is missing Football news Today, 03:55 VIDEO. Liverpool won their seventh match in a row Football news Today, 03:30 VIDEO. Khvicha scored his first goal in six months Football news Today, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Today, 02:30 Mikel Arteta sums up the results of a crucial victory in the English League Cup Football news Today, 02:00 Guardiola speaks out about Manchester City's exit from the League Cup
Sport Predictions
Football Today Granada vs Betis September prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 29 sep 2023 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football 29 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023