Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction
Fulham Fulham
Premier League England 07 oct 2023, 10:00 Fulham - Sheffield United
-
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
Sheffield United Sheffield United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Fulham
In the eighth round of the English Championship there will be a meeting between Fulham and Sheffield United. Both teams will be looking to break their winless streak. The meeting will take place on October 7, 2023.

Fulham

The London team showed a good start, after which a series of failures followed. After seven matches, the Londoners scored eight points and currently occupy 13th place in the standings.

Interestingly, at the end of last season the team was in the top ten, but the results this season are slightly worse. Surely Fulham had the task of breaking into the European Cup zone based on the results of the current championship, but so far this task looks unrealistic

Despite all the unsuccessful results, it is worth recognizing that the team is making noticeable progress, since before this very often the Londoners, after the first season in the Premier League, had already returned back to the Championship.

Sheffield United

The Premier League newcomer is doing worse than any other team in the championship. They currently occupy last place in the standings and have not won a single victory in seven matches of the tournament.

Sheffield United have only one point and conceded 19 goals, which is the worst record among all teams in the championship.

At the moment, this team is one of the main candidates for relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Prediction for the match Fulham - Sheffield United

Sheffield United have conceded at least two goals in their last six matches and overall they have lost six of their last seven matches.

The home team are approaching the match as obvious favorites. The defeat in the previous meeting with Chelsea should only motivate the team from London to fight for three points. I will bet on their victory with odds of 1.67.

