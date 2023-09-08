RU RU NG NG
Forecast for the match Brazil - Bolivia September 9, 2023
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:45 Brazil - Bolivia
Prediction on game Total under 4.5
Qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the USA, has begun in South America. In the first round, the Brazilian team will play against Bolivia.

The guests are considered clear outsiders, although they can still count on qualifying from the group and going to the World Cup.

Brazil

The team is without a head coach after the 2022 World Cup, where Brazil failed to make it past the quarterfinals.

Now the star players are temporarily led by Fernando Diniz, who also holds a position at the club.

There is no doubt that the Brazilians have a squad qualified enough to qualify for the World Cup under any coach.

In the first game, only victory is expected from the Brazilians, and it seems that there should be no problems here, since the levels of the teams are too different.

Bolivia

Bolivians rarely surprise with sensational results on the road, playing more successfully at home.

Don't forget that in South America the level of teams is quite high, so surprises are always possible here.

According to analysts, Bolivia will fight for penultimate place in the table with Venezuela.

It should be noted that the team enters the new selection under the leadership of new coach Gustavo Costas.

Statistics and forecast for the match

The teams played 32 matches between themselves and the Bolivians were stronger only five times. The Brazilians have 23 victories.

Bookmakers believe that Brazil's victory is already a foregone conclusion. Now all that remains is to guess what it will be like. It seems to me that the teams will not score five goals in the match, so I will bet on the outcome “total less than 4.5 goals” (odds - 1.77).

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
