Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023

The national teams of Finland and Kazakhstan will compete with each other as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battle will take place at Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on Tuesday, October 17, and will start at 18:00 CET.

Finland



The national team of Finland is making significant progress and achieving success. It, for the first time in its history, reached the final tournament of the Euro 2020 and took the 3rd place in the qualifying group for the previous World Cup.

Now the Finns are also in the 3rd position. To remain in the struggle for the Euro qualification, they must defeat Kazakhstan in the following battle.

Kazakhstan



The national team, perhaps, right now, being under the rule of the current coach, Magomed Adiev, has reached its peak. The specialist could have left his position a year ago (even when there was the bright and unexpected success in the Nations League). Still, the coach finally stayed, and his wards made a good start in the current qualifying cycle. It was a shame to miss out on points in the home battle against Slovenia (the team won the first half, but conceded twice after the break); then it managed to sensationally “snatch” the victory in the confrontation with Denmark.

The Kazakhs still hope to make a final success, but to continue the struggle they must win the following match.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Finland lost 2 out of 7 previous matches at the home arena.

• Kazakhstan scored in 4 away games in a row.

• Kazakhstan has never beaten the national team of Finland.

Prediction



The opponents are fighting to reach the finals of the European Championship, and this match will probably be of key importance. I think that we shouldn’t expect an attacking performance with a lot of goals. My bet is “total: under 2.5”.

