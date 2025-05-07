Farko vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.7 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 5 in the Egyptian Premier League Championship round will be held in Alexandria, where local side Farko host Petrojet. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash with solid odds.

Match preview

Farko started the season with a bang and rightfully made it into the Championship group, but sustaining that high tempo over the long haul proved too much. The team currently sits seventh in the table with 29 points. The gap to the top three is massive — eleven points separate them from Zamalek, making hopes for continental competition all but out of reach.

In the last round, Farko made it clear they’re not giving up points without a fight. They hosted league leaders Pyramids and looked the better side, as evidenced by the xG (1.20 vs 0.93), and clinched a 3-2 victory. Notably, Farko have lost just once in their last five home games, picking up two wins in that stretch.

As for Petrojet, the club made a triumphant return to Egypt’s top flight and immediately showed they’re here to stay. They successfully established themselves at Premier League level and have been battling fiercely for a spot in the top nine all season. A decisive win over Ghazl El Mahalla sealed their objective and kept their upward momentum alive.

However, among the elite, Petrojet have struggled recently, losing their last three matches. Most recently, they hosted Ceramica Cleopatra and fell 0-2. If you include their League Cup defeat to the same Ceramica side, that losing streak stretches to four games.

Probable lineups

Farko : Shika, Gouma, Enkada, Gamal, Marei, Gehad, Emad, Nasser, Fouad, Farag, Sherif

: Shika, Gouma, Enkada, Gamal, Marei, Gehad, Emad, Nasser, Fouad, Farag, Sherif Petrojet: Salah - Bahbah, Reda, Reyad, Kenawy - El-Metwally, Hamdan - Ben Moussa, Tawfik, Gamal – Chukwud

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Farko beat Petrojet 2-1 away

The “Over 2.5 goals” bet landed in three of Farko’s last five matches

The “Over 2.5 goals” bet also landed in three of Petrojet’s last five games

Prediction

Bookmakers see this one as too close to call, giving Farko a slight edge. In such a matchup, the “Over 2.0 goals” market at odds of 1.70 looks like a solid pick.