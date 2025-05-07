RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Farko vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025

Farko vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Pharco FC vs Petrojet prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Pharco FC Pharco FC
Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 13:00 Pharco FC - Petrojet
-
- : -
Egypt,
Petrojet Petrojet
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.7

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 5 in the Egyptian Premier League Championship round will be held in Alexandria, where local side Farko host Petrojet. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash with solid odds.

Match preview

Farko started the season with a bang and rightfully made it into the Championship group, but sustaining that high tempo over the long haul proved too much. The team currently sits seventh in the table with 29 points. The gap to the top three is massive — eleven points separate them from Zamalek, making hopes for continental competition all but out of reach.

In the last round, Farko made it clear they’re not giving up points without a fight. They hosted league leaders Pyramids and looked the better side, as evidenced by the xG (1.20 vs 0.93), and clinched a 3-2 victory. Notably, Farko have lost just once in their last five home games, picking up two wins in that stretch.

As for Petrojet, the club made a triumphant return to Egypt’s top flight and immediately showed they’re here to stay. They successfully established themselves at Premier League level and have been battling fiercely for a spot in the top nine all season. A decisive win over Ghazl El Mahalla sealed their objective and kept their upward momentum alive.

However, among the elite, Petrojet have struggled recently, losing their last three matches. Most recently, they hosted Ceramica Cleopatra and fell 0-2. If you include their League Cup defeat to the same Ceramica side, that losing streak stretches to four games.

Probable lineups

  • Farko: Shika, Gouma, Enkada, Gamal, Marei, Gehad, Emad, Nasser, Fouad, Farag, Sherif
  • Petrojet: Salah - Bahbah, Reda, Reyad, Kenawy - El-Metwally, Hamdan - Ben Moussa, Tawfik, Gamal – Chukwud

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Farko beat Petrojet 2-1 away
  • The “Over 2.5 goals” bet landed in three of Farko’s last five matches
  • The “Over 2.5 goals” bet also landed in three of Petrojet’s last five games

Prediction

Bookmakers see this one as too close to call, giving Farko a slight edge. In such a matchup, the “Over 2.0 goals” market at odds of 1.70 looks like a solid pick.

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.7

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.84 New York Knicks Recommended Betwinner
Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Universidad de Chile Odds: 1.89 Estudiantes Bet now 1Win
Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.79 Palmeiras Bet now 22Bet
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Flamengo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.76 Flamengo Recommended 1xBet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tip for the May 8, 2025 game Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.86 Denver Nuggets Bet now 1Win
Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 22:00 Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Sporting Cristal Odds: 1.65 Bolivar Bet now 1xBet
Pachuca vs CF America prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 23:10 Pachuca vs América prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Pachuca Odds: 2.1 CF America Recommended Betwinner
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction WTA Rome Masters 08 may 2025, 13:00 Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.75 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Bet now 1Win
Al Ahly SC vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt 08 may 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Al Masry prediction: Will the hosts secure all three points? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.52 Al Masry SC Bet now 1xBet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Europa League 08 may 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: can the Norwegian side pull off a comeback? Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.5 Tottenham Recommended 1Win
Manchester United vs Athletic Club prediction Europa League 08 may 2025, 15:00 Manchester United - Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.7 Athletic Club Bet now Melbet
National Bank vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 13:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.72 Pyramids FC Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Deportivo Tachira 0 - 2 LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
0
LDU de Quito
2
45’ + 4
Bahia 0 - 0 Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
0
Nacional
0
45’ + 1
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Fiorentina
-
Real Betis
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:50 Santos Seeks Allianz Parque for Match Against Ceará After Dropping Pacaembu Plan Football news Today, 18:40 Fergie Chambers Denies Club Africain Presidency Bid, Calls for Reform Football news Today, 18:35 Boca Threatens Legal Action After Shirt Theft Allegations Spark Outrage Football news Today, 18:28 Belgium Move to Secure Kazeem Olaigbe Amid Nigeria Interest Football news Today, 17:50 Palmeiras Fined by CONMEBOL for Racist Gestures Toward Cerro Porteño Fans Football news Today, 17:36 Second time in a row. Donnarumma is Dailysports' UEFA Champions League man of the day Football news Today, 17:26 PSG is chasing the quadruple this season. Only two matches left to win Football news Today, 17:25 Bolívar Desperate for Victory in High-Stakes Clash Against Sporting Cristal Football news Today, 17:25 Keylor Navas Recommends Óscar Duarte as Newell’s Target Veteran Defender Football news Today, 17:24 Fiery ending. Al Nassr and Al Ittihad players brawl after final whistle
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores