Dailysports Predictions Football League One England Exeter City vs Huddersfield Town prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025

Exeter City vs Huddersfield Town prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Exeter vs Huddersfield prediction Photo: https://substackcdn.com/ Author unknown
Exeter Exeter
League One England 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Exeter - Huddersfield
-
- : -
England, Exeter, St. James Park, Exeter
Huddersfield Huddersfield
On April 26, "St. James Park" will host the 45th round match of the English League 1, where "Exeter City" will face "Huddersfield Town". I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Exeter City"

The team is unique in that, despite a long history, even by British standards, it has never reached the second tier of local football, let alone the Premier League. Moreover, at the beginning of this century, they experienced a significant downturn, even having to linger in the Conference. But gradually they established themselves in League 1 - last spring, they finished in thirteenth place there.

Currently, the club remains at about the same level - below the "equator" of the table but with a gap from the danger zone. Moreover, Caldwell's wards secured a couple of victories in April. As a result, they are simply finishing the season, hence the draw with "Burton" and even the defeat to "Crawley".

"Huddersfield Town"

The club is mainly remembered for its achievements, truly great but a century old. Not so long ago, David Wagner managed to unexpectedly elevate his players to the EPL and even kept them there for the next season. However, a disgraceful relegation followed (and the manager was dismissed even earlier), and last spring, they left the Championship as well.

The newcomer was initially considered a potential favorite, and initially, they held among the leaders. But since late January, they started to "collapse," and have not managed to regain their form. In spring, they lost 3/4 of their matches. The 1-2 defeat to "Stockport" was their fourth consecutive loss.

Match facts

  • "Exeter City" has won once in their last five matches
  • On average, "Exeter City" scores 1.05 goals and concedes 1.39 goals per match
  • "Huddersfield Town" has lost eight of their last ten matches

H2H

The 2-0 in October became Huddersfield's fourth consecutive victory in head-to-head encounters.

Exeter City - Huddersfield Town prediction

Bookmakers favor the visitors, but they have long been underperforming. We bet that the home team will at least not lose (odds - 1.71).

