The matches of the 6th round will take place in the Italian Serie A in the middle of this week. One of them is characterized by the confrontation between Empoli and Salernitana on its native field. It will take place at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 27. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Empoli



The team has recently changed its head coach. The dismissal of Paolo Zanetti was followed by assigning the new mentor, the Italian specialist, Aurelio Andreazzoli. The new coach had worked with Ternana, which plays in the Serie B, before. It is worth noting that Aurelio headed Empoli for the fourth time in his career.

The debut of the Italian coach happened in the battle against Inter, in which his team lost once again this season. Thus, the fall of Empoli continued. It made the worst start, losing all 5 matches without scoring a single goal, in the Serie A in its history.

Salernitana



The team from the city of Salerno is doing much better. It was defeated only twice, but, like Empoli, has not won in the championship yet. Paulo Sousa’s wards have achieved the draws in the confrontations with Frosinone, Udinese and Roma.

Taking into account the opening matches of the season, it can be assumed that Salernitana will have to fight for survival, but the team has much more prospects of remaining in the elite division than its next opponent.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the Serie A, Salernitana has not won in 6 matches in a row and the last away success dates back to previous January.

Empoli has not been able to score in the league in 6 matches in a row. By the way, all of them were lost, and the goal difference is 0-15.

If we have a look at the head-to-head matches, the advantage is on the side of the hosts. I would like to note that the bet on “both teams to score: yes” was successful in 4 previous matches.

Prediction



Bookmakers hope that Empoli will break its streak of losses, because the hosts are considered to be the favourite of the following battle. In my opinion, not everything is so “clear”, so, I will bet that Salernitana will not lose.

