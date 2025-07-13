RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Differdange vs Drita prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 15, 2025

Differdange vs Drita prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 15, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
FC Differdange 03 vs Drita prediction facebook.com/FCD03
Today, 14:00
Finished
2 : 3
International, Differdange, Stade Municipal de Differdange
Theo Brusco
28’
Samir Hadji
90’ (P)
4’ 17’
Arb Manaj
90 + 3’
Veton Tusha
On Tuesday, July 15, in the second leg of the Champions League first qualifying round, Drita will travel to face Differdange. The first match ended with a 1-0 victory for the team from Kosovo. I’m betting on goals in this encounter.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Drita have never advanced to the second qualifying round of the Champions League.
  • This is only the second time Differdange have competed in the Champions League.
  • The winner of this tie will face Croatian side Rijeka in the next round.
  • This is the first-ever meeting between these two clubs.

Match preview

Differdange have only won the Luxembourg championship twice in their history, but both times managed to do it back-to-back. Last season, the Red and Whites also played in the first round of Champions League qualifying, but stood no chance against Faroe Islands’ KI Klaksvik.

The Luxembourg champions are a very international team. In the first leg against Drita, only two players from Luxembourg started for Differdange. This is a weakness for Differdange, as the squad changes dramatically every season.

Drita were crowned champions of Kosovo for the fourth time in their history last season, but only the third time since Kosovo joined UEFA. That means the Blue and Whites are playing in the Champions League for just the third time, and have never previously achieved any notable success.

In the first match against Differdange, Drita completely dominated and missed several chances to secure a comfortable victory. Ultimately, the Kosovo champions scored the only goal in the 74th minute, earning just a narrow win, which makes the return leg even more intriguing.

Probable lineups

  • Differdange: Da Costa, Bedure, Bey, Serqueira, Di Ansico, Gustavo, Richelmi, Buch, Varela, El-Idrissi, Leandro
  • Drita: Maloku, Krasniqi, Bejtullai, Mesa, Owuoka, Zilfiu, Broja, Mustafa, Tusha, Manaj, Fressange

Differdange vs Drita match prediction

The Luxembourg champions have no choice but to play on the front foot, while Drita are excellent on the counterattack. My bet is that both teams will find the net in this game.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
