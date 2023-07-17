Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.66 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 20, Brandywell Stadium (Derry) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Derry City will compete with HB Torshavn. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Derry City



The club is not a unique, but rather rare example of a team, which, actually being based in one region, plays in the championship of a neighbouring country. However, the secret is pretty simple: the club from a city in Northern Ireland plays in the Republican Premiership. And it turns out not bad: “the Candystripes” were the champions, and they took both one more cup and the 2nd place in the regular tournament in 2022. Nowadays, the position is almost saved – it is behind Shamrock Rovers, but higher than the rest of the opponents again. Still, it is reasonable to mention that this time the position is shared with St. Patrick’s – this is the result of the weak summer segment. The starting positions in the European competitions, where “the Red and White Army” is modest in Irish style and, as a rule, is topped by the very first opponent, is far from being perfect. Taking into account the higher mentioned state of things, a 0-0 draw, which has been taken on the Faroe Islands, is certainly a success.

HB Torshavn



The club is one of the best on its islands. It finished the seasons as a champion 24 times and achieved the national cup trophy 28 times. Still, all those successes come to an end in 2020, after which “Havnar Bóltfelag” moved a little into the “shadows”. The team finished the previous season in the 3rd place, and even now it is struggling with its neighbour, B-36, for the vice-championship – Klaksvik, due to excellent performance, leaves no chance for something more. Thus, the club can focus on the Conference League, where “the Islanders” at least do not look hopeless. They got the victories over Budućnost in both matches in 2021, after which a 1-0 score in the battle against Maccabi at the home arena was achieved (albeit the team was humiliatingly beaten in Haifa – 2-7); a 1-0 score was repeated in the confrontation with Newtown in 2022. According to the higher mentioned results, a 0-0 draw in the match with the Irish rival, which took place in the previous week, was a clear failure, albeit not a fatal one.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs do not linger in the European competitions, although they often start their way there. Thus, there is no surprise that they had their first head-to-head last week.

Predictions



Bookmakers are almost sure that the hosts will win. All the same, the game will not turn out to be spectacular – we are waiting for "total: under 2.5" (odd: 1.66).


