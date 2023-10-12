Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.56 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 14, 2023, the Euro 2024 qualifying match between the national teams of Denmark and Kazakhstan will take place.

Denmark

Before the head-to-head match, Denmark is in second place in the qualifying group, with 13 points after six rounds. Before the decisive qualifying matches, the Danes are inferior to leading Slovenia due to the worst goal difference.

The Danish national team recently won two victories in qualifying matches against San Marino (4:0) and Finland (1:0) and significantly improved its tournament position.

Now they need to cope with the strong middle peasant of the group - the Kazakhstan team.

Kazakhstan

The Kazakhstan team is in fourth place in the group. For them, this qualifying round can be considered successful - they achieved four victories and only lost twice after six rounds.

They have a positive ratio of goals scored and goals conceded – 9:5. Having recently been defeated by Finland (0-1) and beaten by Northern Ireland (1-0), they now have a slim chance of qualifying for the European Championship for the first time in their history.

Match prediction

Bookmakers consider Denmark the undisputed favorite of the match. The Danes had won four of their previous five matches against Kazakhstan. In addition, in the last five meetings the participants scored at least two goals, which means you need to consider the option of betting on over 2.5 goals in the upcoming match. Bookmakers offer bets on this outcome with odds of 1.52.