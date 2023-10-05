Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Premier League England 07 oct 2023, 12:30 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
England, London, Selhurst Park
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Prediction on game Nottingham Forest wont lose
Odds: 1.78

In the match of the eighth round of the English Championship, which will take place on October 7, 2023, Crystal Palace will host Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace

In the last round, the Londoners sensationally beat Manchester United away. The victory lifted Crystal Palace to ninth place in the table and they now have a positive win-loss margin.

After seven rounds, the team has 11 points and is now only four points behind the European Cup zone.

Despite the modest goals for the team for the season, they are successfully implementing their current goals.

Nottingham Forest

This is the second season in a row for the team in the Premier League and, as the first rounds show, it will be more difficult than the last.

In the previous season, Nottingham Forest managed to maintain their place in the league without any problems, but the second season is often fatal for such teams.

Even without star players on their roster, Nottingham Forest remains confidently in the middle of the standings, occupying 12th place.

Prediction for the match Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest

In Nottingham's last four matches, the total has not been scored over 2.5 goals. At the same time, in 4 of the last 5 home matches involving Crystal Palace, no more than 2.5 goals were scored.

The guests cannot yet boast of positive statistics in away matches. It is worth paying attention to the fact that so far all of their away matches have been against strong teams. It seems to me that Crystal Palace will not be able to beat Nottingham Forest, which means I will bet on the outcome of the second team not losing for odds of 1.78.

Prediction on game Nottingham Forest wont lose
Odds: 1.78

