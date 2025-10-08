Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.81 Megapari Promo Code dailysports Promo code copied 4.12 Bet now

On October 9, Colombia U20 and South Africa U20 will face off in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Here’s my well-reasoned prediction for this upcoming clash.

Colombia U20

The Colombians have approached this World Cup with caution. In the opening round, they managed to edge out the group’s outsider Saudi Arabia 1-0. In their second match, they played out a goalless draw with Norway—despite looking the better side. In their last group game, they couldn’t hold on to a lead against Nigeria, conceding late for a 1-1 draw.

With these results, the team topped their group, though only ahead of Norway on tiebreakers. Colombia play with a clear defensive focus, which explains the low number of goals scored.

South Africa U20

The African side can be pleased with their group stage performance, managing to finish second in a challenging group. They started with a narrow 1-2 defeat to a strong French team. In the second match, they left no chance to a weak New Caledonia side, cruising to a 5-0 win.

The third match against the USA proved decisive. With their opponents already lacking tournament motivation, South Africa capitalized fully, securing a 2-1 victory. They don’t want to stop here—the next opponent is tough, but this match is absolutely within reach.

Match facts

Colombia have conceded only one goal in three matches.

Every match involving South Africa has seen over two goals scored.

The odds for this match are: Home win – 1.71, Draw – 3.5, Away win – 5.

Prediction

While Colombia are considered favorites for this showdown, a tough and unpredictable match should be expected. Looking ahead, the winner of this tie will face Spain in the quarterfinals, so there’s no easy path left. I think both sides will be cautious, wary of each other, so don’t expect a high-scoring affair. A bet on under 2.5 goals looks like a solid play here.