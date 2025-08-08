RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Brighton vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 9, 2025

Brighton vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 9, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Brighton vs Wolfsburg prediction Photo: https://x.com/OfficialBHAFC/Author unknownn
Brighton
Brighton Brighton Schedule Brighton News Brighton Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
09 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg Schedule Wolfsburg News Wolfsburg Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 9, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Brighton and Wolfsburg will face off in a friendly match. Let's take a closer look at the potential for goals in this encounter.

Brighton

Brighton delivered another impressive Premier League campaign. The team improved on their performance from two years ago: back then, they finished 11th, but last season they climbed to 8th place. They missed out on European qualification by just four points—Nottingham Forest edged just ahead.

The Seagulls finished the season on a high note, claiming four wins in their last five matches. They've started their preseason confidently as well, playing three friendlies—two wins and a 2-2 draw against Southampton extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

Brighton have been prolific in attack. Four of their last five matches ended with over 3.5 total goals, and in each of those games, both teams found the net.

As for their upcoming opponent, Wolfsburg, these sides have never met before. This will be the very first meeting in their history.

Wolfsburg

As for Wolfsburg, last season is hardly one they’ll want to remember. The Wolves finished just 11th in the Bundesliga, and the season's end was especially disappointing: in their final 10 league games, they managed only one win, with three draws and six defeats.

Preseason preparations have also raised some concerns. After a 4-3 win over Magdeburg, they suffered back-to-back defeats—0-1 to Espanyol and 0-4 to Feyenoord.

The clash against Brighton will be Wolfsburg’s final friendly before the season kicks off. After this, the team will start their German Cup campaign against Hemelingen, followed by a Bundesliga opener away at Heidenheim.

Probable lineups

  • Brighton: Steele, O'Riley, Ayari, van Hecke, Wieffer, Gomez, Dunk, De Keyper, Minteh, Mitoma, Rutter.
  • Wolfsburg: Grabara, Fischer, Vavro, Koulierakis, Mæhle, Svanberg, Vini Souza, Skov Olsen, Maier, Wimmer, Amoura.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Brighton are unbeaten in their last 8 matches.
  • Four of Brighton’s last five games saw over 3.5 total goals.
  • Both teams scored in four of Brighton’s last five matches.
  • Four of Wolfsburg’s last six matches featured over 3.5 total goals.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Brighton vs Wolfsburg match prediction

Both teams approach this match with a clear attacking mindset and some defensive frailties. Brighton are in excellent form, enjoy a long unbeaten streak, and consistently feature in high-scoring games with goals at both ends. Wolfsburg, despite preseason struggles, also tend to play in matches with plenty of goals—evidence of defensive issues, but also attacking potential. As this is the first-ever encounter between the clubs, both sides will be highly motivated to make a statement. All the ingredients are here for a lively affair with goals from both teams. My pick for this match is over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.57.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Guinea vs Uganda prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Guinea vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.75 Uganda Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 8, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.92 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Inter prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Monaco vs Inter: H2H, predicted lineups and preview — 8 August 2025 Monaco Odds: 2 Inter Bet now Melbet
Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 8, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.55 Espanyol Recommended 1xBet
Brentford vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Brentford vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.52 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Melbet
Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 14:30 Gaziantep vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.61 Galatasaray Bet now Melbet
Birmingham vs Ipswich prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 August 2025 Birmingham Odds: 1.8 Ipswich Recommended 1xBet
Casa Pia AC vs Sporting CP prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Casa Pia vs Sporting: can Sporting kick off the season with a win? Casa Pia AC Odds: 1.8 Sporting CP Bet now Melbet
Charlton vs Watford prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Charlton Athletic vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 9, 2025 Charlton Odds: 1.78 Watford Bet now Melbet
Southampton vs Wrexham prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Southampton vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Southampton Odds: 1.96 Wrexham Recommended 1xBet
Coventry vs Hull prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Coventry City vs Hull City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Coventry Odds: 1.77 Hull Bet now Mostbet
Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction Club Friendlies 09 aug 2025, 07:45 Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.7 Fiorentina Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores