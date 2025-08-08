Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 9, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Brighton and Wolfsburg will face off in a friendly match. Let's take a closer look at the potential for goals in this encounter.

Brighton

Brighton delivered another impressive Premier League campaign. The team improved on their performance from two years ago: back then, they finished 11th, but last season they climbed to 8th place. They missed out on European qualification by just four points—Nottingham Forest edged just ahead.

The Seagulls finished the season on a high note, claiming four wins in their last five matches. They've started their preseason confidently as well, playing three friendlies—two wins and a 2-2 draw against Southampton extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

Brighton have been prolific in attack. Four of their last five matches ended with over 3.5 total goals, and in each of those games, both teams found the net.

As for their upcoming opponent, Wolfsburg, these sides have never met before. This will be the very first meeting in their history.

Wolfsburg

As for Wolfsburg, last season is hardly one they’ll want to remember. The Wolves finished just 11th in the Bundesliga, and the season's end was especially disappointing: in their final 10 league games, they managed only one win, with three draws and six defeats.

Preseason preparations have also raised some concerns. After a 4-3 win over Magdeburg, they suffered back-to-back defeats—0-1 to Espanyol and 0-4 to Feyenoord.

The clash against Brighton will be Wolfsburg’s final friendly before the season kicks off. After this, the team will start their German Cup campaign against Hemelingen, followed by a Bundesliga opener away at Heidenheim.

Probable lineups

Brighton: Steele, O'Riley, Ayari, van Hecke, Wieffer, Gomez, Dunk, De Keyper, Minteh, Mitoma, Rutter.

Steele, O'Riley, Ayari, van Hecke, Wieffer, Gomez, Dunk, De Keyper, Minteh, Mitoma, Rutter. Wolfsburg: Grabara, Fischer, Vavro, Koulierakis, Mæhle, Svanberg, Vini Souza, Skov Olsen, Maier, Wimmer, Amoura.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten in their last 8 matches.

Four of Brighton’s last five games saw over 3.5 total goals.

Both teams scored in four of Brighton’s last five matches.

Four of Wolfsburg’s last six matches featured over 3.5 total goals.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Brighton vs Wolfsburg match prediction

Both teams approach this match with a clear attacking mindset and some defensive frailties. Brighton are in excellent form, enjoy a long unbeaten streak, and consistently feature in high-scoring games with goals at both ends. Wolfsburg, despite preseason struggles, also tend to play in matches with plenty of goals—evidence of defensive issues, but also attacking potential. As this is the first-ever encounter between the clubs, both sides will be highly motivated to make a statement. All the ingredients are here for a lively affair with goals from both teams. My pick for this match is over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.57.