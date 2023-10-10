RU RU NG NG
Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Belarus vs Romania prediction
European Championship 12 oct 2023, 14:45 Belarus - Romania
International, Budapest, Szusza Ferenc Stadion
On October 12, 2023, a match between the national teams of Belarus and Romania will take place in the qualifying tournament of the European Championship. Romania still has a good chance of qualifying for the Euros, but to do so they need to win the game against a more modest opponent.

Belarus

The Belarusian national team has already fallen out of the three candidates for two spots in the final part of the World Cup.

Now the Belarusians are in fourth place and have only four points from six games. They are already seven points behind third-placed Israel. Thus, their main task is to prevent their former competitors from achieving their goal.

Romania

To the surprise of many, this team shows excellent results in this European Championship qualification. They are second in the table and only two points behind Switzerland.

In the first match with the Swiss they drew, and the repeat game against them will take place on their home field in the last round of the qualifying tournament. Moreover, another contender remains the Israeli team, which is only one point behind the Romanians. Interestingly, Romania has yet to play the Israelis away.

Prediction for the match Belarus - Romania

Romania is a stronger team not only in its composition, but also in its performance. In addition, the guests have much more motivation to win. The guests cannot lose points, since the Israeli team is very close in the standings.

At the same time, the Belarusian team no longer pursues any tournament goals and can put on a bright show on the field. I would expect a total of over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.14.

