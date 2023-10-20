Atalanta vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.56 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Atalanta will host the daring newcomer, Genoa, as part of the 9th round of the Italian Serie A. The battle will take place in Bergamo on Sunday, October 22, and will start at 18:00 CET.

Atalanta



The team recently evened out its progress and won the victories over Cagliari and Verona. The higher mentioned result was followed by a draw in the match with Juventus and an unfortunate defeat made by Lazio. Now, “the Bergamascs” are in the 6th place in the standings with 13 points. They are 8 points behind the leader, Milan. At the same time, Atalanta is followed by a whole group of the opponents, which are only 1 point behind it.

Genoa



Taking into account the results of the last but one season, the team went to the Serie B, where, being under the leadership of the outstanding Italian football player, Alberto Gilardino, it immediately got a ticket back.

This season Genoa has been playing in a pretty successful manner against the top teams. Gilardino beat Lazio, defeated Roma and tied the match with the current champion, Napoli. At the moment, the club occupies the 15th place in the table and its squad includes the unbelievable Italian national team striker, Mateo Retegui, who has already scored 3 goals.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Atalanta is unbeaten at 6 home matches in a row.

• Genoa has won only once in 6 previous confrontations.

• 3 out of 4 previous battles between these teams ended in a goalless draw.

Prediction



Atalanta looks like the favourite of the following battle, but the guests are able to make a surprise. I think the rivals will show interesting, attacking football, and I bet on “total: over 2.0”.

