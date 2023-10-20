RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Atalanta vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

Atalanta vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Atalanta vs Genoa prediction
Atalanta Atalanta
Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Atalanta - Genoa
-
- : -
Italy, Bergamo, Gewiss Stadium
Genoa Genoa
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.56

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Atalanta will host the daring newcomer, Genoa, as part of the 9th round of the Italian Serie A. The battle will take place in Bergamo on Sunday, October 22, and will start at 18:00 CET.

Atalanta


The team recently evened out its progress and won the victories over Cagliari and Verona. The higher mentioned result was followed by a draw in the match with Juventus and an unfortunate defeat made by Lazio. Now, “the Bergamascs” are in the 6th place in the standings with 13 points. They are 8 points behind the leader, Milan. At the same time, Atalanta is followed by a whole group of the opponents, which are only 1 point behind it.

Genoa


Taking into account the results of the last but one season, the team went to the Serie B, where, being under the leadership of the outstanding Italian football player, Alberto Gilardino, it immediately got a ticket back.

This season Genoa has been playing in a pretty successful manner against the top teams. Gilardino beat Lazio, defeated Roma and tied the match with the current champion, Napoli. At the moment, the club occupies the 15th place in the table and its squad includes the unbelievable Italian national team striker, Mateo Retegui, who has already scored 3 goals.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Atalanta is unbeaten at 6 home matches in a row.
• Genoa has won only once in 6 previous confrontations.
• 3 out of 4 previous battles between these teams ended in a goalless draw.

Prediction


Atalanta looks like the favourite of the following battle, but the guests are able to make a surprise. I think the rivals will show interesting, attacking football, and I bet on “total: over 2.0”.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.56

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Roma vs Monza prediction Serie A Italy Today, 06:30 Roma vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Roma Odds: 1.87 Monza Recommended MelBet
CSM Politehnica Iasi vs U Craiova 1948 prediction Liga 1 Romania Today, 08:30 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 CSM Politehnica Iasi Odds: 2.16 U Craiova 1948 Bet now MelBet
Girona vs Almeria prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Girona Odds: 1.61 Almeria Bet now MelBet
Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction Premier League England Today, 11:30 Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Aston Villa Odds: 1.84 West Ham Recommended 1xBet
Lyon vs Clermont Foot prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:45 Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Lyon Odds: 1.82 Clermont Foot Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:18 Vinicius Junior accuses Sevilla fans of racism Football news Today, 04:55 VIDEO. Inter Miami lost for the first time with Messi in the starting lineup Football news Today, 04:18 Aston Villa – West Ham kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 03:45 The Liverpool star had a terrible crash in a storm and escaped unhurt. Football news Today, 03:14 End of the MLS season. The final series grid is known Football news Today, 02:29 VIDEO. Salah moves up to 12th place in the list of top scorers in the Premier League Hockey news Today, 02:03 HIGHLIGHTS. Boston & Vegas continue their winning streaks. Results of NHL games on October 22 Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Manchester United secured an away victory against Sheffield Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023