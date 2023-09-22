RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Atalanta vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023

Atalanta vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Atalanta Atalanta
Serie A Italy 24 sep 2023, 09:00 Atalanta - Cagliari
-
- : -
Italy, Bergamo, Gewiss Stadium
Cagliari Cagliari
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.71

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Atalanta is waiting for the newcomer of the top division, Cagliari, at Gewiss Stadium. The match will take place on Sunday as part of the 5th round of the Italian Serie A. The battle will start at 15:00 CET.

Atalanta


The club from Bergamo, led by Gian Piero Gasperini, has accustomed its fans to high places and successful performance in Europe over the past few years. Atalanta won the set of bronze medals in the Serie A three times in a row, and also has got a victory in the Coppa Italia (in the season of 1962/1963).

The rapid rise began with the appointment of the current head coach. The team had previously “languished” either in the Serie B or was fighting for survival in the strongest league of the Italian championship.

Speaking about the previous season, “the Bergamasques” finished in the 5th place, which gave them the right to compete in the Europa League. On Thursday, at the start of this tournament, Atalanta defeated Polish Rakow with a confident score – 2:0.

As for the new Serie A, Atalanta alternates between victories and failures. The team defeated Sassuolo and Monza, but lost in the games with Fiorentina and modest Frosinone.

Cagliari


Cagliari even once became a champion in the middle of the previous century. Still, taking into account the recent history, the club cannot boast of such successes, often changing its registration in the leagues.

The relegation in the season of 2021/2022 resulted in eminent Claudio Ranieri’s appointment, who was invited to the position of the head coach and, a few years earlier, sensationally won the English Premier League with Leicester. Being under his leadership, the team took the 5th place in the Serie B and won the right to return to the elite division through the play-offs.

“The Islanders” are still having a hard time in gaining the points at the start of the new championship. Their asset includes goalless draws in the struggles with Udinese and Torino, and the losses in the battles against Bologna and Inter can be considered as a liability.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Atalanta has won 3 matches in a row at the home arena, which were more than confident (those victories happened by at least two goals).

Cagliari has not celebrated the successes in the matches of the new season yet, moreover, it scored only one goal.

10 previous head-to-head matches certainly had their winner. The score is 7-3 in favour of the team from Bergamo. At the same time, Cagliari got all 3 victories on the away field.

By the way, the previous draw between these teams was recorded back in 2013.

Prediction


The clear favourite of the following match is Atalanta. I can assume that there will be enough goals in the game, so I will bet on “total: over 2.5”.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.71

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Serie A Italy 24 sep 2023, 06:30 Empoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Empoli Odds: 1.98 Inter Recommended MelBet
Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Premier League England 24 sep 2023, 09:00 Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Brighton Odds: 1.91 Bournemouth Bet now 1хБет
Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Premier League England 24 sep 2023, 09:00 Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.86 Aston Villa Bet now Parimatch
Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Premier League England 24 sep 2023, 09:00 Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Liverpool Odds: 1.77 West Ham Recommended 1хБет
Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Premier League England 24 sep 2023, 09:00 Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Arsenal Odds: 1.54 Tottenham Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:30 Felix has 3 goals and 2 assists in 4 matches for Barcelona Football news Today, 15:03 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6 Football news Today, 14:38 Barcelona achieved a strong-willed victory over Celta Football news Today, 14:12 Juventus lost to Sassuolo, and Milan minimally beat Verona Football news Today, 13:50 Messi revealed which club he wants to play Football news Today, 13:49 Arsenal vs Tottenham: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 13:00 Pochettino explained why he needs lemons in the office Football news Today, 12:55 Highlights. First hat-trick for Harry Kane in Germany: Bayern beat Bochum 7-0 Football news Today, 12:21 Man City midfielder will miss three games for a brutal foul against player Nottm Forest Football news Today, 12:09 Manchester City defeated Nottingham, playing the second half in the minority
Sport Predictions
Football 24 sep 2023 Empoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Atalanta vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Rangers vs Motherwell prediction and betting tips Football 24 sep 2023 Sheffield United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Bologna vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Torino vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023