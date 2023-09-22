Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Atalanta is waiting for the newcomer of the top division, Cagliari, at Gewiss Stadium. The match will take place on Sunday as part of the 5th round of the Italian Serie A. The battle will start at 15:00 CET.

Atalanta



The club from Bergamo, led by Gian Piero Gasperini, has accustomed its fans to high places and successful performance in Europe over the past few years. Atalanta won the set of bronze medals in the Serie A three times in a row, and also has got a victory in the Coppa Italia (in the season of 1962/1963).

The rapid rise began with the appointment of the current head coach. The team had previously “languished” either in the Serie B or was fighting for survival in the strongest league of the Italian championship.

Speaking about the previous season, “the Bergamasques” finished in the 5th place, which gave them the right to compete in the Europa League. On Thursday, at the start of this tournament, Atalanta defeated Polish Rakow with a confident score – 2:0.

As for the new Serie A, Atalanta alternates between victories and failures. The team defeated Sassuolo and Monza, but lost in the games with Fiorentina and modest Frosinone.

Cagliari



Cagliari even once became a champion in the middle of the previous century. Still, taking into account the recent history, the club cannot boast of such successes, often changing its registration in the leagues.

The relegation in the season of 2021/2022 resulted in eminent Claudio Ranieri’s appointment, who was invited to the position of the head coach and, a few years earlier, sensationally won the English Premier League with Leicester. Being under his leadership, the team took the 5th place in the Serie B and won the right to return to the elite division through the play-offs.

“The Islanders” are still having a hard time in gaining the points at the start of the new championship. Their asset includes goalless draws in the struggles with Udinese and Torino, and the losses in the battles against Bologna and Inter can be considered as a liability.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Atalanta has won 3 matches in a row at the home arena, which were more than confident (those victories happened by at least two goals).

Cagliari has not celebrated the successes in the matches of the new season yet, moreover, it scored only one goal.

10 previous head-to-head matches certainly had their winner. The score is 7-3 in favour of the team from Bergamo. At the same time, Cagliari got all 3 victories on the away field.

By the way, the previous draw between these teams was recorded back in 2013.

Prediction



The clear favourite of the following match is Atalanta. I can assume that there will be enough goals in the game, so I will bet on “total: over 2.5”.

