Main Predictions Aston Villa vs Luton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Aston Villa vs Luton prediction
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Premier League England 29 oct 2023, 10:00 Aston Villa - Luton
-
- : -
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
Luton Luton
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.78

Aston Villa will compete with Luton as part of the 10th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place at Villa Park in Birmingham on October 29 and will start at 15:00 CET.

Aston Villa


The home team is playing a completely different football after the arrival of Unai Emery and now is one of the contenders for high places.

Taking into account 9 rounds, it climbed to the 5th place with 19 points, which can already be considered an intermediate success.

Speaking about the previous round of the Premier League, “the Lions” defeated West Ham, leaving no chance for David Moyes’ wards. At the same time, Aston Villa won all 4 home matches in the tournament, scoring 17 goals and conceding only 3 of them, in the new season.

Apparently, the guests will have a very difficult time, if we take into account the level of recent performance of the home team.

Luton


This is the first ever season in the Premier League for the modest team, so its difficulties at the beginning of the championship are quite predictable.

The club could not earn a single point in the first 4 rounds, although it is worth paying tribute to it, because it played against strong opponents. The team got its first point in the 5th round in the struggle with Wolverhampton, and the next match brought the first victory over Everton. The higher mentioned facts give reason for joy and optimism.

Luton is now 1 point ahead of Burnley, which allows the team to be above the relegation zone – it is occupying the so-called “saving” 17th place.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Villa has scored at the home arena for more than a year.
• Luton is unbeaten in 2 previous away matches.
• The opponents played only 7 head-to-head matches, in which there was never a draw.

Prediction


The hosts must confidently win in the battle against the following opponent. Considering the difference in the class and the teams’ performance, I will bet on Villa to win with a “-1.5 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.78

