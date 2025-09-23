Zubeldía Set to Lead Internacional After São Paulo Exit

According to Doble Amarilla, Luis Zubeldía has reached an agreement to become Internacional’s new head coach after stepping down from São Paulo. The 44-year-old Argentine faces the urgent task of pulling the club out of the relegation zone in Brazil’s top flight.

Zubeldía’s spell at São Paulo lasted just over a year, during which he managed 85 matches starting in April 2024. His record included 38 wins, 27 draws and 20 losses. Last season, his team finished sixth in the league, reached the quarterfinals of both the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, and advanced to the semifinals of the Paulista championship. A dip in results this year, however, left the club in 14th place and led to his departure.

São Paulo announced the separation as mutual and amicable. Internacional, meanwhile, moved quickly to secure Zubeldía as the replacement for Roger Machado. The decision came after president Alessandro Barcellos and technical advisor Andrés D’Alessandro opted for the former Lanús and Racing coach over Ramón Díaz.

Internacional currently sits 17th in the standings, one point behind São Paulo, and urgently needs to turn its season around. Zubeldía is expected to be officially presented on Tuesday and could debut on Saturday against Juventude.

By appointing Zubeldía, Internacional is betting on his experience and tactical approach to reenergize a squad in trouble. Ramón Díaz, who had been linked to the club following previous stints at Vasco da Gama and Corinthians, was ultimately not considered the right fit.