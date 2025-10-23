Zimbabwe Terminates Michael Nees’ Contract Ahead of AFCON 2025 Tournament in Morocco

Zimbabwe has made the decision to part ways with German coach Michael Nees just two months before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off in Morocco. Despite guiding the team to qualification, Nees’ 14-month tenure ended due to a disappointing string of results and struggles to build a consistent playing style.

Nees was appointed in July 2024 on a two-year deal but managed only two wins in 16 matches. The team’s inconsistent performances and lack of a clear identity ultimately led the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) confirmed the news in a statement:

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) wishes to inform all stakeholders and members of the public that the Executive Committee has resolved to terminate the contract of Mr. Michael Nees with immediate effect.” “ZIFA takes this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Nees for his efforts and contributions to Zimbabwean football during his tenure. His dedication to the game and service to national structures are greatly appreciated.”

While no replacement has yet been announced to lead Zimbabwe through the upcoming AFCON campaign, ZIFA assured that an update on the coaching transition and interim arrangements would be shared soon as the search for a new coach continues.

ZIFA also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening technical development programs and pushing forward with reforms aimed at improving the overall state of football in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is drawn in Group B of the AFCON tournament alongside Egypt, South Africa (Bafana Bafana), and Angola. The competition kicks off in Morocco on December 21. The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed that the Warriors, will face Algeria and Qatar in international friendly matches during the upcoming FIFA window as part of preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set for December.