Zidane spoke about the difficulties of working as a coach

The famous French coach Zinedine Zidane spoke about the difference between the work of a club coach and a football player.

"At the end of the season, the coach is even more tired than the player. The two professions have nothing to do with each other. When I was a football player, my thoughts were only focused on my performance and the performance of the team. But a coach manages 23 players, and it's a continuous process," Zidane told Transfer News Live.

The French mentor admitted that his head was always busy with work when he came home.

“The coach constantly has a large amount of information, he is responsible for all decisions. It requires a constant input of energy,” he said.

Zinedine Zidane was Real Madrid coach from 2016 to 2018 and from 2019 to 2021. Together with his team, he became a two-time champion of Spain, a two-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup and a three-time winner of the Champions League.

There have been rumors recently that Zidane could return to coaching.