Zambian women`s team soccer player suspected of being a man

Football news Today, 03:00
Zambia's star forward Barbra Banda has been included in the national team's bid to participate in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Interestingly, Banda was ruled out of the African Women's Football Championship (CAF) last year. The decision was taken then for "medical reasons".

Later it became known that the reason for the exclusion of Banda were the unusual results of blood tests.

In the tests the girl was found to have an excessively high level of testosterone, and some media immediately reminded about the "male physique" of the soccer player. Journalists began to conduct their own investigation, but with no results. Gang continues to play in official matches for her team.

The 2023 Women's World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

The Zambian team will play in the same quartet as Costa Rica, Japan, and Spain.

As you know, the reigning tournament champion is Team USA. In the final of the 2019 tournament, the Americans defeated the Netherlands.

