Zamalek's streak of draws continues despite a change in coaching staff!
Football news Today, 19:08Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
Zamalek's streak of draws continues despite a change in coaching staff!
In Zamalek SC's race to qualify for next season's CAF Champions League, their hopes were dealt a major blow after they were held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Ceramica Cleopatra.
The draw is the third consecutive draw for the White Castle, leaving the Egyptian side in third place behind second-placed Pyramids and provisional leaders Al Ahly.
- Zamalek are aiming to finish the season in second place to ensure their participation in the CAF Champions League next season, but second place will qualify for the Confederation Cup for the third consecutive season.
Popular news
Lifestyle Yesterday, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Football news Yesterday, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men AustraliaWestern Sydney Wanderers FCMelbourne Victory05:35
-
-
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga SpainValenciaGetafe08:00
-
-
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A ItalyComoCagliari09:00
-
-
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyHolstein KielFreiburg09:30
-
-
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyBochumMainz 0509:30
-
-
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyUnion BerlinFC Heidenheim09:30
-
-
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyWerder BremenRB Leipzig09:30
-
-
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier LeagueWolverhamptonBrighton10:00
-
-
Southampton - : - Manchester City 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier LeagueSouthamptonManchester City10:00
-
-
Ipswich - : - Brentford 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier LeagueIpswichBrentford10:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:45 FC Cincinnati Finalizing Deal to Sign MLS Legend Kei Kamara Football news Today, 19:15 Pope Leo XIV’s Alleged Support for Alianza Lima Sparks Buzz in Peru Football news Today, 19:08 Zamalek's streak of draws continues despite a change in coaching staff! Football news Today, 18:50 David Beckham’s MLS Gamble Transformed Soccer in the United States Football news Today, 18:35 Carlos Alberto Rekindles De Arrascaeta Feud After Flamengo’s Libertadores Draw Football news Today, 18:05 Frank Fabra Nears Boca Exit After Prolonged Absence from First Team Football news Today, 17:45 Former Pachuca and León Defender Julio Manzur Arrested in Paraguay for Drug Trafficking Football news Today, 17:38 Orlando Pirates are playing their last cards in the transfer window! Football news Today, 17:25 Colombian Forward Sebastián Villa Leads Rivadavia Into Knockout Clash vs Independiente Football news Today, 17:10 "Not for sale." Amorim sends a clear message to anyone eyeing Bruno Fernandes
Sport Predictions
Football 10 may 2025 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Football 10 may 2025 Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Football 10 may 2025 Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Football 10 may 2025 Toulouse vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 New York Red Bulls vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 11, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction: Should we expect a high-scoring clash for the Champions League spot?