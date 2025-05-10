Zamalek wants to penalise one of its players after the draw with Ceramica Cleopatra!

Zamalek SC management decided to refer one of its players, goalkeeper Mohamed Awwad, for investigation by the club's legal affairs due to his behaviour during the Ceramica Cleopatra match held in the local league, on Friday evening.

The club's media centre reported on Saturday that ‘in coordination with the team's new technical director, Ayman Al-Ramadi, the board of directors decided to refer Awwad for investigation, and the necessary decisions will be taken according to the club's regulations.’

He also decided to issue a warning to goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi for his behaviour in the same match,‘ he said, noting that ’Sobhi confirmed that his behaviour was motivated by his distress over the injury he suffered and his desire to complete the match, and that he has the utmost respect for Zamalek Club, to impose a state of discipline and commitment within the team, and reject any attempt by any player to deviate from the text.