Zamalek Take Advantage of Al-Raed Chaos with Twin Transfer Move

Zamalek SC is making bold moves in the transfer market, with Karim El Berkaoui and Yousri Bouzok set to become the club’s latest reinforcements ahead of the 2025–2026 season, as reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Berkaoui Signs, Bouzok Agreement Reached

Moroccan striker Karim El Berkaoui, 29, has reportedly signed a free transfer deal with the White Knights after reaching full agreement with the club’s management.

The Algerian Yousri Bouzok, meanwhile, is also on his way out of Al-Raed, with Zamalek negotiating his contract termination to facilitate a return to Paradou AC, potentially as part of the deal.

Al-Raed’s Imminent Relegation Opens the Door

Al-Raed’s struggle in the Saudi Pro League—nine points from safety—played a crucial role. With relegation looming, both players were eager for a new challenge, and Zamalek moved quickly to secure their services.

High Stakes Ahead

Al-Raed face league runners-up Al-Hilal on Wednesday, a match that could seal their fate. For Zamalek, however, the rebuild is already underway—and it’s looking promising.