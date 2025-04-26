Zamalek in Crisis as Zizo’s Shocking Move to Al Ahly Sparks Fury Among Fans

Zamalek SC wants to let go of Ahmed Sayed Zizo, their best player, who will be joining bitter rivals Al Ahly for the upcoming campaign. The club's handling of the Zizo problem has been condemned by Zamalek supporters, who have expressed outrage over this decision.

Fans React to Zizo’s Departure

Many Zamalek supporters have expressed their disappointment at what they see to be a betrayal in the news of Zizo's imminent departure to Al Ahly. However, the club's decision-makers are already planning for the future and have started the process of finding a qualified replacement.

Zamalek’s Focus on Abdel Rahman Magdy

Zamalek's priority for the summer transfer window is to sign Abdel Rahman Magdy, a talented right-winger currently playing for Pyramids FC. The club is prepared to break the bank to bring Magdy to Cairo, with his market value set at 500 thousand euros, according to Transfermarkt.

Abdel Rahman Magdy: A Profile

At the age of 27, Abdel Rahman Magdy has had a prosperous football career in Egypt. He began his career at Tersana and, in 2017, relocated to Al Ismaily. In 150 Egyptian Premier League games, Magdy has amassed 23 goals and 11 assists, demonstrating his potent offensive prowess.

As Zamalek looks to bolster their squad, securing Magdy could help fill the gap left by Zizo's departure and provide a much-needed boost to their right-wing position.