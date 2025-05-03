Zamalek Faces Heavy Fines and Fan Ban in Latest Egyptian Premier League Sanctions

The Egyptian Premier League witnessed a wave of disciplinary actions after the conclusion of Matchday 3 in the final stage, with Zamalek receiving the heaviest punishment.

Key Suspensions Across Multiple Matches

The Egyptian Professional Clubs Association confirmed on Saturday the list of sanctions from Matchday 3:

Haras El Hodoud vs Pyramids FC: Mahmoud Ali (Haras) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine (third yellow). Ahmed Sami (Pyramids) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine (third yellow).



Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Ayman Moka (Ceramica) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine. Ragab Nabil (Ceramica) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine. Hesham Salah (Bank of Egypt) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine .



Al Masry vs Zamalek: Abdel Rahim Daghmoum (Masry) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine. Masry fined EGP 30,000 and warned after club staff attempted to assault Zamalek staff. Zamalek fined EGP 30,000 and warned after staff targeted Masry player John Ebuka and Masry’s bench.



إقامة مباراتين لـ الزمالك بدون جماهير وغرامة 200 ألف جنيه.. عقوبات مواجهة المصري والزمالك ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XA2PCLeSDu — Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) May 3, 2025

Zamalek Fans Face Costly Consequences

For the following two Nile League games (Matchdays 4 and 5), Zamalek will also be subject to a two-match fan ban. Following a tense altercation in which supporters verbally assaulted the referee, the decision was made.

Zamalek was the most highly sanctioned team of the round, receiving a ban as well as a hefty EGP 200,000 fine.