Zamalek Faces Heavy Fines and Fan Ban in Latest Egyptian Premier League Sanctions
Football news Today, 17:22Khaled Hegazy Dailysports's expert
Photo: Zamalek SC
The Egyptian Premier League witnessed a wave of disciplinary actions after the conclusion of Matchday 3 in the final stage, with Zamalek receiving the heaviest punishment.
Key Suspensions Across Multiple Matches
The Egyptian Professional Clubs Association confirmed on Saturday the list of sanctions from Matchday 3:
- Haras El Hodoud vs Pyramids FC:
- Mahmoud Ali (Haras) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine (third yellow).
- Ahmed Sami (Pyramids) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine (third yellow).
- Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt:
- Ayman Moka (Ceramica) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine.
- Ragab Nabil (Ceramica) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine.
- Hesham Salah (Bank of Egypt) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine.
- Al Masry vs Zamalek:
- Abdel Rahim Daghmoum (Masry) suspended 1 match + EGP 5,000 fine.
- Masry fined EGP 30,000 and warned after club staff attempted to assault Zamalek staff.
- Zamalek fined EGP 30,000 and warned after staff targeted Masry player John Ebuka and Masry’s bench.
Zamalek Fans Face Costly Consequences
For the following two Nile League games (Matchdays 4 and 5), Zamalek will also be subject to a two-match fan ban. Following a tense altercation in which supporters verbally assaulted the referee, the decision was made.
Zamalek was the most highly sanctioned team of the round, receiving a ban as well as a hefty EGP 200,000 fine.
