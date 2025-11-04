“You Get Luck”: Boniface Teases Onyedika Ahead of Barcelona Clash

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has playfully teased his Nigeria teammate, Raphael Onyedika, ahead of Club Brugge's UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona this Wednesday.

Club Brugge needs a win to revive their European campaign following back-to-back defeats. On Instagram, the Werder Bremen striker reshared a clip of Onyedika and added a lighthearted jab about the upcoming challenge.

Boniface captioned the post: "Champions League next, you get lucky say Pedri get injury." The quote refers to the absence of Barcelona's influential midfield ace, Pedri, who is sidelined after an injury sustained in El Clásico.

Barcelona's loss of a key player like Pedri has intensified the pressure on Hansi Flick’s side, a point Boniface used to jokingly imply Onyedika's team might have an easier time. Brugge will welcome the Spanish giants to the Jan Breydel Stadium hoping to secure a crucial three points.