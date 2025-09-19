Xelajú Hosts Comunicaciones Amid Lineup Questions and Pérez’s Omission

Xelajú will host Comunicaciones this Friday at Estadio Mario Camposeco in Matchday 11 of the Apertura 2025, per Prensa Libre. The clash brings together two sides with different priorities: Xelajú is focused on its continental campaign, while Comunicaciones aims to build momentum in the domestic league.

Amarini Villatoro’s team comes off a loss to Cobán Imperial and is already looking ahead to the Sept. 24 quarterfinal against San Miguelito in the Copa Centroamericana. As a result, the coach is expected to rotate his lineup, mixing starters with reserves to preserve his key players. With 12 points, Xelajú remains in the playoff zone, but the tight standings mean they cannot afford to lose focus.

For Comunicaciones, the pressure is different. The capital side ended a four-game losing streak by beating Malacateco 1-0 thanks to Darwin Lom. That result lifted confidence as they travel to Quetzaltenango, where Roberto Hernández’s men will try to avoid a sixth defeat of the season and strengthen their position in the top eight.

One of the main storylines is the absence of goalkeeper Fredy Pérez. For the second straight game, Hernández left him out of the squad, calling the decision technical. The coach admitted Pérez must fight to reclaim his place after a tense incident with supporters. Goalkeepers Arnold Barrios and Jorge Moreno are included instead.