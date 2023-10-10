Xavi aspires to bolster two positions. The players on Barcelona's shortlist are known

Barcelona's head coach, Xavi, has delineated the problematic positions, as reported by ESPN. This is part of the planning for the upcoming summer.

Xavi deems that Barcelona requires players on both defensive flanks, as well as a midfielder for the pivot position. Next summer marks the end of Joao Cancelo's loan, as well as the contracts of Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso. There is no alternative to Oriol Romeu in the defensive midfield position.

The most coveted option for Barcelona is the transfer of the versatile midfielder, Joshua Kimmich, from Bayern Munich. Juan Foyth from Villarreal could reinforce the right defensive flank.

Both transfers are not expected to be straightforward. However, Barcelona is hopeful for a reduction in the price for Kimmich and Foyth, as their existing contracts with Bayern Munich and Villarreal respectively are gradually expiring.