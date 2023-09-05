RU RU NG NG
Main News World football star Agüero dumped his girlfriend after cheating: photo of his former girlfriend

After four years together, star football player Sergio Aguero and Sofia Calzetti finally broke up.

According to Western sources, the reason for the break in relations was treason on the part of the girl.

The Argentine footballer allegedly saw on social media a video of Sofia Calzetti kissing another man in a nightclub.

Later, the footballer confirmed the information about the breakup. He said this during a broadcast on his Twitch channel. At the same time, the former Manchester City star admitted that he still loves his former partner.

At the same time, Sofia Calzetti herself denies allegations of treason. According to the girl, that night she just went to the club to dance with friends and have fun. She claims that she didn't kiss anyone during the party.

Calzetti admitted that she keeps in touch with Aguero, but now they are faced with some problems that caused the end of their relationship.

Already the former darling of Aguero works as a model. She met the star forward at a nightclub in Buenos Aires.

