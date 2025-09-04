Women’s Libertadores 2025: Three Brazilian Clubs in the Spotlight

According to Brazilian media reports, the draw for the 2025 Women’s Copa Libertadores has been completed, placing three Brazilian sides among the contenders: Corinthians, São Paulo, and Ferroviária. Reigning champion Corinthians was seeded in Group A, while debutant São Paulo leads Group C. Boca Juniors, as champion of the host country, was placed as the top seed in Group B.

Ferroviária, a two-time winner of the competition, will face Boca, Peru’s Alianza Lima, and Venezuela’s Adiffem in Group B. Group D, meanwhile, will be led by a Colombian team still to be confirmed, alongside Paraguay’s Libertad, Uruguay’s Nacional, and Universidad de Chile. Colombia and Ecuador are expected to announce their entrants soon.

The format remains the same: single round-robin group matches with the top two advancing to the quarterfinals. Knockout ties that end in a draw will be decided by penalty shootouts.

Brazil’s dominance in the history of the tournament is striking. Of the 16 editions played so far, Brazilian clubs have won 13. Corinthians has five titles (2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024), São José three, Santos two, Ferroviária two, and Palmeiras one. Only Colo-Colo in 2012, Sportivo Limpeño in 2016, and Atlético Huila in 2018 have broken that monopoly.

The 2025 edition, which again brings together 16 clubs, will test whether that Brazilian supremacy can be challenged in a competition that has firmly established itself as the premier stage for women’s club football in South America.