Women’s Copa Libertadores to Feature VAR From the Start

According to CONMEBOL, the Women’s Copa Libertadores 2025 will use VAR in every match, beginning with the group stage. The organization’s president, Alejandro Domínguez, announced the decision on social media, calling it a milestone in the pursuit of fairness and transparency in South American football.

Until now, video technology had only been applied in the final rounds of the tournament. For the upcoming edition, which will be hosted at the Nuevo Francisco Urbano and Florencio Sola stadiums, VAR will be present from the opening whistle of the group stage through to the final. The governing body acknowledged the significant logistical and financial effort required but stressed that the priority is ensuring clear rules and sporting justice.

The competition format remains unchanged, with 16 teams split into four groups of four. The top two from each group will progress to the quarterfinals, followed by semifinals, a third-place match, and the final.

This move marks a landmark step for women’s football in South America, strengthening its professional standards and global visibility.