Women's AFCON 2026 : The List of Qualified Countries

Twelve nations have qualified.

The qualifying phase for the Women's AFCON 2026 concluded this Tuesday. The names of the twelve nations that will participate in the final tournament have now been revealed.

After several weeks of intense competition, the favorites lived up to expectations, while some teams caused surprises, Cape Verde being a prime example.

Cape Verde, which only formed its women's national team in 2018, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing its first-ever qualification for the Women's AFCON 2026.

The complete list of nations qualified for the Women's AFCON 2026

Morocco

Cape Verde

Burkina Faso

Senegal

Nigeria

Ghana

Tanzania

South Africa

Zambia

Malawi

Kenya

Algeria