Women's AFCON 2026 Qualifiers : The Minister of Sports Supports the Togolese Team

The Minister of Sports Encouraged the National Team Players

In the midst of preparing for their departure to Burkina Faso, the Togolese players received a visit from the Minister of Sports this Wednesday evening, during their training session.

The new Minister Delegate to the Minister of Grassroots Development and Solidarity, in charge of Youth and Sports, Dr. Abdul Fadh Fofana, attended the training session of the squad led by Kaï Tomety.

Accompanied by the President of the Togolese Football Federation (FTF), Guy Akpovy, and the National Technical Director, Eklou Dodji, the Minister's visit is a sign of encouragement just days before the double confrontation against Burkina Faso in the second round of the qualifiers for the Morocco 2026 Women's African Cup of Nations.

In his address, the Minister urged the Women's Hawks to proudly defend their national colors.