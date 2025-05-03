With Mamelodi Sundowns on the verge of being crowned Betway Premiership champions: Cape Town City are on the brink of relegation!

After Miguel Cardoso's Mamelodi Sundowns defeated struggling Cape Town City 2-0 on Saturday night at the Cape Town Stadium, the team moved closer to the league title while the defeated team moved closer to relegation.

This week, Masandawana defeated Richards Bay FC 3-0 and despite the changes made by the Portuguese coach, the Brazilians were able to secure their second victory of the week.

Dennis Onyango, Juliso Mudau and Malibongwe Khoza were relegated to the bench, with goalkeepers Ronwin Williams, Muza Leubusa and Thabelo Morena coming in to replace the trio.

Sundowns controlled much of the first half, creating more chances than their opponents, though they faced a worrying moment in the 12th minute. Star forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa appeared to pick up a significant knock, but after receiving treatment, the Brazilian managed to carry on.

Later, around the 22nd minute, striker Iqraam Rayners nearly broke the deadlock with a powerful header from inside the box, but his effort sailed just wide of the top-left corner.