RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news With Mamelodi Sundowns on the verge of being crowned Betway Premiership champions: Cape Town City are on the brink of relegation!

With Mamelodi Sundowns on the verge of being crowned Betway Premiership champions: Cape Town City are on the brink of relegation!

Football news Today, 20:21
Hazem Mlhem Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
With Mamelodi Sundowns on the verge of being crowned Betway Premiership champions: Cape Town City are on the brink of relegation! Miguel cardoso

After Miguel Cardoso's Mamelodi Sundowns defeated struggling Cape Town City 2-0 on Saturday night at the Cape Town Stadium, the team moved closer to the league title while the defeated team moved closer to relegation.

This week, Masandawana defeated Richards Bay FC 3-0 and despite the changes made by the Portuguese coach, the Brazilians were able to secure their second victory of the week.

Dennis Onyango, Juliso Mudau and Malibongwe Khoza were relegated to the bench, with goalkeepers Ronwin Williams, Muza Leubusa and Thabelo Morena coming in to replace the trio.

Sundowns controlled much of the first half, creating more chances than their opponents, though they faced a worrying moment in the 12th minute. Star forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa appeared to pick up a significant knock, but after receiving treatment, the Brazilian managed to carry on.

Later, around the 22nd minute, striker Iqraam Rayners nearly broke the deadlock with a powerful header from inside the box, but his effort sailed just wide of the top-left corner.

Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Today, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Atletico Tucuman 0 - 0 Lanus Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
0
Lanus
0
90’
Huracan 0 - 1 Barracas Central Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Huracan
0
Barracas Central
1
88’
Chicago Fire FC 0 - 0 Orlando City Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Chicago Fire FC
0
Orlando City
0
48’
Austin FC 0 - 2 Minnesota United Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Austin FC
0
Minnesota United
2
51’
San Diego FC 1 - 0 FC Dallas Today, 21:15 MLS USA
San Diego FC
1
FC Dallas
0
24’
Vancouver Whitecaps - : - Real Salt Lake Today, 21:30 MLS USA
Vancouver Whitecaps
-
Real Salt Lake
-
21:30
Seattle Sounders FC - : - St. Louis City Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Seattle Sounders FC
-
St. Louis City
-
22:30
San Jose Earthquakes - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USA
San Jose Earthquakes
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Houston Dynamo FC Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Houston Dynamo FC
-
22:30
Wellington Phoenix - : - Perth Glory 04 may 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Wellington Phoenix
-
Perth Glory
-
01:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:21 With Mamelodi Sundowns on the verge of being crowned Betway Premiership champions: Cape Town City are on the brink of relegation! Football news Today, 17:22 Zamalek Faces Heavy Fines and Fan Ban in Latest Egyptian Premier League Sanctions Football news Today, 17:10 Krunoslav Jurcic on the main reason for his success with Pyramids Football news Today, 16:58 For the first time in 3 years, Barcelona go 15 La Liga matches unbeaten Football news Today, 16:56 Tunisia League 1: Three Players Suspended for Suspected Involvement in Illegal Online Sports Betting Football news Today, 16:35 No splashing cash? FC Paris budget revealed after promotion to Ligue 1 Football news Today, 16:32 Pirates Sink Chiefs Again as Riveiro Equals Derby Record Football news Today, 16:24 John Mikel Obi Heads to Nairobi for Inspiring Football Weekend Hockey news Today, 16:24 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Football news Today, 16:10 Jamie Vardy named player of the day by Dailysports
Sport Predictions
Football 04 may 2025 Empoli vs Lazio: Will the Eagles soar into the European spots? Football 04 may 2025 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top? Football 04 may 2025 Nantes vs Angers: Who will pull further away from the relegation zone? Football 04 may 2025 Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Football 04 may 2025 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Augsburg vs Holstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Farko vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Sevilla vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Brest vs Montpellier prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Lyon vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores