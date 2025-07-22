Wilstermann to Challenge Referee After Guillermo’s Skull Fracture Demands Surgery

Jorge Wilstermann midfielder Andrés Guillermo, 18, is set to undergo surgery after suffering a serious skull fracture during Sunday’s match against The Strongest. The incident, caused by an accidental clash with Tobías Moriceau, left the player with a frontal fracture, cranial trauma, and cerebral edema. Despite the severity of the injury, the club confirmed that Guillermo is currently stable and out of danger, El País reported.

The medical response during the match was swift, with Guillermo being transported to a hospital in Cochabamba. On Monday, he was visited by teammates, club officials, and Moriceau himself, who offered a personal apology for the accidental collision.

In light of the incident, Wilstermann president Omar Mustafá announced that the club will file a formal complaint against referee Mijail López, arguing that Moriceau should have received a red card. Mustafá also accused the referee of failing to award a penalty to Makerlo Téllez and said the club would request the VAR audio recordings to support their claim.

Guillermo’s absence adds to a growing list of unavailable players for Wilstermann, which has been relying heavily on its youth squad amid roster restrictions. With no reinforcements allowed due to administrative sanctions, the club is counting on its younger talents to carry the team through a difficult stretch of the season.