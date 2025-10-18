Wilfred Ndidi Takes New Leadership Role for Besiktas

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been appointed as the new second captain of Turkish Super Lig side Beşiktaş. The 28-year-old midfielder will deputise for 24-year-old Turkish international Orkun Kökçü. This decision came in an official club statement posted on the social media of the desire of the club’s management to change hands in the leadership of the team.

“With the decision of our President, Serdal Island, and our Board of Directors, changes have been made regarding the captaincy of our Football A Team,” the statement reads.

“In view of our technical team's players who play in a position to be more effective in the field, and by the decision of our Board of Directors, Orkun Kökçü has been appointed the first captain of our Football A Team, and Wilfred Ndidi as the second captain.

“We would like to thank Necip Uysal and Mert Günok for their efforts during their captaincy, and wish our new captains, Orkun Kökçü and Wilfred Ndidi, success in their captaincy duties.

The two midfielders who had already assumed duty in their 2-1 loss to Gençlerbirliği S.K. replaced former captain Necip Uysal and vice-captain Mert Gunok.

Ndidi joined Besiktas from Leicester City and has already made eight appearances for the club. He will now continue to contribute his quota to the team, and leadership isn’t new to him. He has often worn the armband of the Super Eagles anytime William Troost-Ekong is out of the first 11. He recently wore it in Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin in their final World Cup qualifier.

After today’s loss, Beşiktaş remain sixth on the Turkish Super Lig table with 13 points from eight matches. They will now face Konyaspor at the Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium on Wednesday in matchday nine of the Turkish Süper Lig.