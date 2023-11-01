Who was "stolen" from the Ballon d'Or? Journalists showed an interesting rating of injustice

RU RU NG NG
Football news
The well-known magazine FourFourTwo presented a rather non-standard rating associated with the presentation of the Ballon d'Or.

It included the footballers who had unfairly received the award.

Thus, the most unfair awards were given in 2021 and 2022, when Lionel Messi, and not Robert Lewandowski, received the Golden Ball.

List of "10 Ballon d'Or injustices" according to FourFourTwo:

2021 and 2022: Robert Lewandowski should have received the award, not Lionel Messi.
2003 and 2004: Thierry Henry was unfairly deprived of the award, instead the prize should have gone to Pavel Nedved and Andrey Shevchenko.
2010: Wesley Snyder deserved the award more than Lionel Messi.
2013: Franck Ribery, not Cristiano Ronaldo, was the more deserving recipient of the award.
2019: Virgil van Dijk was unfairly left out of the prize, which went to Lionel Messi instead.
2018: Luka Modrić was not the first choice, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah or Antoine Griezmann deserved this award.
1956: Alfredo Di Stefano deserved the award more than Stanley Matthews.
2001: Oliver Kahn or Raoul unfairly missed out on the prize, which went to Michael Owen.
1960: Ferenc Puskás deserved the award more than Luis Suárez.
2006: Gianluigi Buffon, not Fabio Cannavaro, was the more deserving recipient of the award.

The 2023 Ballon d'Or was awarded to American Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi.

