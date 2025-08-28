RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Who made the cut? South Africa announce squad for World Cup qualifiers

Who made the cut? South Africa announce squad for World Cup qualifiers

Who will feature in the campaign?
Football news Today, 07:10
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Who made the cut? South Africa announce squad for World Cup qualifiers Getty Images

South Africa are set to face Lesotho and Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and the squad for these matches has now been confirmed.

Details: The list of players was published on X, with head coach Hugo Broos naming his selections. Among those called up are Hannover’s Ime Okon, Burnley striker Lyle Foster, FCSB defender Siyabonga Ngezana, and several others.

These players will bolster Bafana Bafana in their clash against Lesotho on Friday, September 5, followed by a crucial tie against Nigeria on Tuesday, September 9. Both matches will kick off at 18:00 CAT.

Currently, South Africa sit top of their qualifying group with 13 points from six matches, holding a five-point lead over the second-placed side.

Reminder: In 2020, the Marshall Islands Football Federation was founded, and five years later their national team played its first official match. The debut took place in Springdale, USA, against the U.S. Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Related Team News
Fighting squad announced! Bafana Bafana reveal roster for 2026 World Cup qualifiers Football news 21 aug 2025, 10:58 Fighting squad announced! Bafana Bafana reveal roster for 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores