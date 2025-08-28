Who made the cut? South Africa announce squad for World Cup qualifiers

Who will feature in the campaign?

South Africa are set to face Lesotho and Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and the squad for these matches has now been confirmed.

Details: The list of players was published on X, with head coach Hugo Broos naming his selections. Among those called up are Hannover’s Ime Okon, Burnley striker Lyle Foster, FCSB defender Siyabonga Ngezana, and several others.

These players will bolster Bafana Bafana in their clash against Lesotho on Friday, September 5, followed by a crucial tie against Nigeria on Tuesday, September 9. Both matches will kick off at 18:00 CAT.

Currently, South Africa sit top of their qualifying group with 13 points from six matches, holding a five-point lead over the second-placed side.

