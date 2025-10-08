ES ES FR FR
When Ziyech's salary demands block his transfer to CFR Cluj

Ziyech is still without a club.
Football news Today, 16:34
Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
The Moroccan has demanded a colossal salary and will not join the Romanian club, according to an interview with Ioan Varga, given to Prosport. This is a confirmation made by the owner of CFR Cluj.

Without a club since terminating his contract with Al-Duhail last summer, Ziyech was the priority for the eight-time Romanian champion. Due to the right winger's financial demands, negotiations have reached a point of no return.

"Ziyech wanted at least €2.5 million a year. I'll never give that kind of money to a player we can't use," Varga told Romanian media.

With the 32-year-old winger still without a club, his chances of joining the national team are slim. At the same time, according to national coach Walid Regragui, as long as Ziyech was without a club, it was impossible to call him up.

