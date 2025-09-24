RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news What Happened at Maracanã With Lanús Fans

What Happened at Maracanã With Lanús Fans

Football news Yesterday, 22:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
What Happened at Maracanã With Lanús Fans What Happened at Maracanã With Lanús Fans

The Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal between Fluminense and Lanús at the Maracanã was overshadowed by clashes in the away section. According to La Nación, Rio de Janeiro police intervened at halftime, using batons and pepper spray against Argentine supporters. The incident delayed the second half by 36 minutes.

Footage shared by fans showed officers forcing people back into the stands, with families and children caught in the chaos. Some Lanús players approached the terrace to calm the situation and prevent further escalation.

No official statements have been released by Conmebol or the clubs, but Lanús supporters condemned the police action on social media and demanded accountability from Fluminense as the host. The events add to previous cases of Argentine fans facing repression in Brazil.

On the field, Lanús drew 1-1 and secured a semifinal spot thanks to their 1-0 win in the first leg. Dylan Aquino’s equalizer sealed progression, though the night will also be remembered for the violence in the stands.

Related teams and leagues
Lanus Lanus Schedule Lanus News Lanus Transfers
Fluminense Fluminense Schedule Fluminense News Fluminense Transfers
Related Team News
Renato Gaúcho Resigned from Fluminense and Blasted Social Media’s Role in Football Football news Yesterday, 18:58 Renato Gaúcho Resigned from Fluminense and Blasted Social Media’s Role in Football
Lanús fans at yesterday's match against Fluminense Football news Yesterday, 04:22 Serious clashes. Fans brawl with police during Fluminense - Lanús match
Fluminense Seeks Comeback Against Lanús at Maracanã Football news 23 sep 2025, 16:55 Fluminense Seeks Comeback Against Lanús at Maracanã
Lanús Seeks to Extend Momentum Against Pressured Platense Football news 19 sep 2025, 16:07 Lanús Seeks to Extend Momentum Against Pressured Platense
Renato Augusto of Fluminense gestures during the match between Fluminense Football news 19 sep 2025, 09:00 Thank you for a brilliant career! Official: Renato Augusto retires from football
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores