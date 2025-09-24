What Happened at Maracanã With Lanús Fans

The Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal between Fluminense and Lanús at the Maracanã was overshadowed by clashes in the away section. According to La Nación, Rio de Janeiro police intervened at halftime, using batons and pepper spray against Argentine supporters. The incident delayed the second half by 36 minutes.

Footage shared by fans showed officers forcing people back into the stands, with families and children caught in the chaos. Some Lanús players approached the terrace to calm the situation and prevent further escalation.

No official statements have been released by Conmebol or the clubs, but Lanús supporters condemned the police action on social media and demanded accountability from Fluminense as the host. The events add to previous cases of Argentine fans facing repression in Brazil.

On the field, Lanús drew 1-1 and secured a semifinal spot thanks to their 1-0 win in the first leg. Dylan Aquino’s equalizer sealed progression, though the night will also be remembered for the violence in the stands.