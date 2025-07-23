Wesley Addresses Transfer Interest But Stays Focused on Internacional

With the transfer window in full swing, Internacional forward Wesley has become a subject of interest once again. The 26-year-old, who has been a regular presence for the team this season, is drawing attention from clubs abroad, including Portland Timbers from Major League Soccer. Earlier in the year, América de México also made inquiries, but neither offer satisfied Internacional's expectations.

The club owns only 50% of Wesley's economic rights, meaning Portland’s recent $8 million bid would bring just $4 million to Internacional’s coffers. The board has made its stance clear: they will only consider selling if an offer reaches $16 million in total.

Despite the speculation, Wesley remains committed. “These inquiries are normal given my performance last season and our recent matches, but I’m focused on Inter. Whatever happens will happen naturally. Right now, the priority is the upcoming games,” he said after Sunday’s 1–0 win over Ceará.

Wesley has played in 28 of Internacional’s 33 matches this year, totaling 2,134 minutes. He has scored once, in the Copa do Brasil, and provided three assists.