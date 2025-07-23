RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Wesley Addresses Transfer Interest But Stays Focused on Internacional

Wesley Addresses Transfer Interest But Stays Focused on Internacional

Football news Today, 00:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Wesley Addresses Transfer Interest But Stays Focused on Internacional Wesley Addresses Transfer Interest But Stays Focused on Internacional

With the transfer window in full swing, Internacional forward Wesley has become a subject of interest once again. The 26-year-old, who has been a regular presence for the team this season, is drawing attention from clubs abroad, including Portland Timbers from Major League Soccer. Earlier in the year, América de México also made inquiries, but neither offer satisfied Internacional's expectations.

The club owns only 50% of Wesley's economic rights, meaning Portland’s recent $8 million bid would bring just $4 million to Internacional’s coffers. The board has made its stance clear: they will only consider selling if an offer reaches $16 million in total.

Despite the speculation, Wesley remains committed. “These inquiries are normal given my performance last season and our recent matches, but I’m focused on Inter. Whatever happens will happen naturally. Right now, the priority is the upcoming games,” he said after Sunday’s 1–0 win over Ceará.

Wesley has played in 28 of Internacional’s 33 matches this year, totaling 2,134 minutes. He has scored once, in the Copa do Brasil, and provided three assists.

Related teams and leagues
Internacional Internacional Schedule Internacional News Internacional Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Zira - : - Hajduk Split Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Zira
-
Hajduk Split
-
11:30
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 Today, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
-
Iberia 1999
-
12:30
Brann - : - Salzburg Today, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
-
Salzburg
-
13:00
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri Today, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
-
KA Akureyri
-
13:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:05 Wesley Addresses Transfer Interest But Stays Focused on Internacional Football news Yesterday, 23:35 The Strongest Signs Argentine Midfielder Manuel García Football news Yesterday, 22:55 Recoba Heads to Las Palmas With Unfinished Business and a Promise to Return Football news Yesterday, 22:15 Vancouver Eyes Future MLS All-Star Game Amid Strong Season Football news Yesterday, 21:40 Pachuca Signs Alemao to Fill the Void Left by Rondón Football news Yesterday, 21:40 Lavagnino Joins Independiente on Loan in Search of Playing Time Football news Yesterday, 21:00 Bolivia Vows Tahuichi Aguilera Stadium Will Be Ready for Sudamericana Final Football news Yesterday, 20:30 River Eyes Another Vélez Prospect After Carrizo Deal Fails Football news Yesterday, 20:05 Yamila Rodríguez After Argentina’s Dramatic Victory: “You Have No Idea How Long I Was Waiting for This” Football news Yesterday, 19:55 Wilstermann to Challenge Referee After Guillermo’s Skull Fracture Demands Surgery
Sport Predictions
Football Today Club Brugge vs Patro Eisden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Tennis Today Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction and betting tips - July 23, 2025 Football Today Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores