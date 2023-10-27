Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews

In the night from Friday, October 27th, to Saturday, October 28th, six NHL regular-season matches will take place. Among the intriguing matchups, fans can look forward to the game between Washington and Minnesota, as well as New Jersey facing Buffalo.

Daily Sport has provided the schedule for all the matches on the upcoming NHL game day, with games commencing in Central European Time:

Vegas - Chicago - 1:00

Washington - Minnesota - 1:00

Carolina - San Jose - 1:00

New Jersey - Buffalo - 1:00

Arizona - Los Angeles - 4:00

Vancouver - St. Louis - 4:00