Warren reveals whether Usyk's contract for the Dubois fight includes a rematch clause

The boxing world stands on the brink of one of the year's most anticipated showdowns—a battle for the undisputed world championship between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois. British promoter Frank Warren has unveiled details regarding the fight contract.

Details: Warren stated that the Ukrainian's contract includes the right to a rematch if he loses to Dubois.

Quote: "It all depends on what happens that night. He has the right to fight him again if Daniel wins. So he can demand that. It all depends on how the bout ends.

I'm very pleased with his last three fights, which I think were essential to restore his self-belief and confidence, and he did it (won – ed.) in spectacular fashion," Warren said.