Frank Warren shared what Tyson Fury will do in his upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, shared his expectations for the rematch between his fighter and Oleksandr Usyk, which is scheduled for December 21.

According to Warren, he is very confident in Tyson and believes he needs to replicate his performance from the first seven rounds.

"Fury took a shot to the nose in the eighth round and just lost concentration. I don't know what happened. It certainly bothered him because he kept blowing his nose. I think his nose was broken. The next round was a complete disaster for him, and I don't know how Fury survived it," the promoter explained.

Frank noted that the fight consisted of two parts, and next time, Fury will ensure that the first part matches the second if the bout goes the distance.

"But I genuinely believe the fight won't go the distance. The first fight took a lot out of both of them, without a doubt. The question is, who did it take more out of?" Warren added.

Recall, Usyk in May defeated Fury by split decision of judges, and in the ninth round, the Ukrainian sent "Gypsy King" in a knockdown. The Ukrainian took away the WBC heavyweight belt from the Briton.

The rematch between Usyk and "Gypsy King" will take place in Riyadh and is scheduled for 21 December.