Warren doesn't believe Krasyuk's departure will affect Usyk vs. Dubois fight
On the eve of the highly anticipated clash with Daniel Dubois, sensational news emerged from Oleksandr Usyk's camp: Oleksandr Krasyuk is no longer the reigning world champion's promoter. Many fear this could impact the Ukrainian star. But not Frank Warren.
Details: The renowned promoter insisted that, for Usyk, little will change. Compared to the war in Ukraine and constant bombings, losing a promoter is nothing for the Ukrainian, he said.
Quote: “It's nothing. I don't think this will affect Usyk in this fight. The key figure in his training camp is coach Serhiy Lapin, so I don't believe anything will change on a daily basis. His training process isn't connected to Krasyuk, so essentially, everything will remain as it was.
I don't think this news will have any impact on the fight. Usyk is 37, he's no fool. He's a smart man. Given what they've had to deal with—bombardments in their own country—I think this split with the promoter is just a minor detail,” Warren told The Ring.