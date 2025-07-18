Warren doesn't believe Krasyuk's departure will affect Usyk vs. Dubois fight

On the eve of the highly anticipated clash with Daniel Dubois, sensational news emerged from Oleksandr Usyk's camp: Oleksandr Krasyuk is no longer the reigning world champion's promoter. Many fear this could impact the Ukrainian star. But not Frank Warren.

Details: The renowned promoter insisted that, for Usyk, little will change. Compared to the war in Ukraine and constant bombings, losing a promoter is nothing for the Ukrainian, he said.

