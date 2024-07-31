Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament

World number three Carlos Alcaraz confidently reached the quarter-finals of the tennis tournament of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In the 1/8 finals, the Spaniard easily defeated Roman Safiullin, playing in a neutral status, in two sets - 6:4, 6:2.

The favourite needed 1.5 hours of court time to win. In the course of the meeting, the Spaniard made 5 eis and realised 4 breakpoints out of 8.

In the next round of singles Alcaraz will play against Tommy Paul from the USA.

Alcaraz will also play in the Olympic doubles today together with Rafael Nadal.