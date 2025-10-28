WAFCON 2026 Qualifier: Black Queens Receive Outstanding Bonuses After Historic WAFCON 2026 Qualification

The Black Queens have finally received their outstanding bonuses following their impressive qualification for the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), confirmed Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams.

The team had earlier threatened to boycott their crucial second-leg match against Egypt in Accra, having missed two consecutive training sessions to demand the payment of bonuses owed for their bronze medal finish at the 2024 WAFCON. Each player reportedly received $9,000, settling the longstanding bonus dispute.

In a post-match interview with Woezor TV, Minister Adams confirmed that all players and officials had received their payments.

“Black Queens’ bonuses have been paid,” Mr Adams said. “The players have been given their cheques after the game against Egypt in Accra, and the officials who deserve to be paid have been paid,” he added.

The Black Queens showed their dominance with a 4–0 win over Egypt at the Accra Sports Stadium, building on their 3–0 triumph in Cairo to complete a 7–0 aggregate victory. This impressive win guarantees the team an easy passage to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which is set to be held in Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026.