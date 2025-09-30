Vizcarrondo Appointed as Interim Coach of Venezuela Amid Criticism

According to EFE, the Venezuelan Football Federation confirmed that former defender Oswaldo Vizcarrondo will serve as interim coach of the national team for the upcoming October friendlies against Argentina and Belize in the United States. Vizcarrondo, 41, will be assisted by Fernando Aristeguieta, currently managing Caracas, and Mario Rondón, who has been working with the Under-17 squad.

The announcement sparked a wave of criticism across social media. Many fans expressed doubts about Aristeguieta’s lack of experience, mocking the decision with ironic comments such as “They think Aristeguieta is Bianchi, Ancelotti, Luis Enrique and Flick all in one.” Others labeled the move “a joke” and “a disgrace,” insisting that Venezuela needs an elite-level coach and a generational renewal to compete seriously on the international stage.

Yet Vizcarrondo has also gained support from a sector of the fan base. His work with the youth teams, highlighted by guiding the Under-17 side to the World Cup in Qatar later this year, is viewed as a promising credential. A seasoned former player, he began his career in 2001, represented clubs such as Caracas, Lanús, and Nantes, and played four Copa América tournaments with the Vinotinto.

The FVF has not clarified whether his appointment is strictly temporary or could extend beyond these fixtures. In the meantime, the team faces two demanding tests that will serve as an early evaluation of Vizcarrondo’s leadership.